The clubs who’ve spent the most seasons in the English top flight - Where does your club rank?
There's none more prestigious than the top flight of English football these days, with the quality of football and big money wages making it a highly attractive option for the world's finest players.
Here are the club's who've spent the most seasons battling the big boys at the top of the pile...
1. Barnsley
One campaign (1997/98)
Getty
2. Leyton Orient
One campaign (1962/63)
Getty
3. Northampton Town
One campaign (1965/66)
Getty
4. Carlisle United
One campaign (1974/75)
Getty
View more