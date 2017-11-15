The Bees are once again too strong for the division’s top team

Harborough Town’s excellent run of form continued with another table-topping success.

Fresh from toppling Leicester Nirvana last week, the Bees followed it up by beating the side that replaced them at the top, Newport Pagnell, 1-0.

Action from Harborough Town's win over Wellingborough Whitworth

In between those two matches they also saw off Wellingborough Whitwoeth and now sit fifth in the UCL Premier Division table with a home game against second-from-bottom Sleaford this weekend.

In Division One, Lutterworth Town had an tremendous 2-1 win over Buckingham Town but Lutterworth Athletic were beaten 4-3 at Bourne.