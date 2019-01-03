Swifts need to go again to avoid having regrets

Lutterworth Town start 2019 as the leaders of United Counties League Division One – but boss Josh Dixon knows he needs even more from his side if they are to end up as title winners.

The Swifts still have 18 matches to play and only top the table by a point from Anstey Nomads who have a game in hand.

It is all set up for an exciting battle over the next few months.

But Dixon wants his men to increase their levels even more to avoid having any regrets come the end of the campaign.

“We don’t want to stand here in May thinking ‘we were top of the league at new year and we’ve thrown it away’,” he said.

“Especially after only missing out by three points last season.

“We need to improve again.

“We had a great start to the season but in the last four or five weeks we’ve been below par.

“Commitment has been difficult and that has shown in the results – but I guess it’s the same issue for most clubs at this time of year.

“However, if we’re going to win the league we need to have that commitment.

“We had a sit down and asked for more from everyone and we’re going to be doing double sessions from now on.

“We’re top of the league going into 2019 and that is the perfect position to be in.

“But I’m sure there are going to be plenty of twists and turns with everyone still having to play each other again.

“It’s finely balanced and there are points that will be won and points that will be lost.”

Dixon highlighted the two draws they picked up over the Christmas period as reason for disappoinment – especially having collected a valuable win from their Boxing Day clash with Lutterworth Athletic.

He added: “It was really frustrating to not take full points from the game against Irchester.

“It was even more so after getting a good win against Athletic and seeing Anstey lose as well.

“We need to keep pushing forward as we’ve seen that the division can change.

“At one stage Melton were about 13 points behind us and now that is down to six.

“They have brought themselves back into it and will be backing themselves to push on in the second half.

“But it is up to us. We’re in a great position and it is there for us to take.”

The Swifts return to action on Saturday when they play host to Holwell Sports while Athletic are without a fixture this weekend.

In the Premier Division, Harborough Townhad a mixed festive period.

They followed their fine win over Leicester Nirvana before Christmas with a 4-2 Boxing Day success over local rivals Oadby Town.

However, 2018 came to a disappointing end when they slipped to a 1-0 on their travels to strugglers ON Chenecks last weekend.

Their next assignment is

to take on fitfh-placed Holbeach United at home on Saturday.