Swifts go joint-top after getting another win over their title rivals

Lutterworth Town continued to make good progress through their tough October as they downed United Counties League Division One leaders Anstey Nomads.

Following on from their 2-1 win over an eight-man Melton Town side the week before, they got the better of another of their title rivals when Anstey were beaten 2-0.

A goal in each half – the first from Tendai Daire and the second from Kade Lewis – proved more than enough to take another three points and maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

After eight games, seven of which have been won with the only points dropped coming in a draw against Aylestone Park in their second game, the Swifts now sit joint-top of the table on the same points and goal difference as Ansteyand with a game in hand.

This weekend, though, they have another difficult assignment as they go away to fifth-placed Blackstones.

Lutterworth Athletic, who were not in action last Saturday, return with the first of three home games in a week when they host St Andrews.

Harborough Town were without a game last weekend but lost 9-2 to Coalville in the County Cup in midweek. They travel to Peterborough Northern Star on Saturday.