Swifts are champions after emphatic victory

Lutterworth Town are the United Counties League Division One champions
Lutterworth Town clinched the United Counties League Division One title with a thumping 7-1 success over Birstall United Social.

Already assured of promotion, the title race came down to the final day with Lutterworth holding a one-point advantage over rivals Anstey Nomads.

Victory would make sure the crown was theirs and the duly did it in fine style as four first-half goals set them on their way.

Tendai Daire completed another superb season with a hat-trick to take his tally in all competitions to an incredible 47 goals - 45 of which came in the league.

Jordan Small added a couple with Jamie Cooper and William Clarke also on target.

Nomads did their bit by beating Blackstones 3-2 but there title had already been won.