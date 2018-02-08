Stop-start opening to the year is not helping Bees or Athletic

Harborough Town will hope to regain some pattern to their UCL Premier Division season starting with a win over Kirby Muxloe this weekend.

The Bees have played just three matches during a stop-start opening to 2018 – a period that has seen them win once and lost twice.

The latest reverse came against second-placed Holbeach United last Saturday.

It is exactly the same situation that Lutterworth Athletic find themselves in in the first division.

They were beaten 4-0 by Blackstones at the weekend and will be keen to bounce back when Harrowby are their visitors on Saturday.