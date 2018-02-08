Search

Stop-start opening to the year is not helping Bees or Athletic

Harborough Town take on Kirby Muxloe this weekend
Harborough Town will hope to regain some pattern to their UCL Premier Division season starting with a win over Kirby Muxloe this weekend.

The Bees have played just three matches during a stop-start opening to 2018 – a period that has seen them win once and lost twice.

The latest reverse came against second-placed Holbeach United last Saturday.

It is exactly the same situation that Lutterworth Athletic find themselves in in the first division.

They were beaten 4-0 by Blackstones at the weekend and will be keen to bounce back when Harrowby are their visitors on Saturday.