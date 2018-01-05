Spencer wants the Bees to keep up their fine form away from home

Stuart Spencer is hoping Harborough Town can maintain their impressive form on the road this season when they head to ON Chenecks for their first game of the year this weekend.

The Bees have tasted defeat just once on the road in the United Counties League Premier Division this season and have accumulated an impressive 29 points from 36 away from Bowdens Park.

Their latest away game saw them battle back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Sleaford Town last weekend thanks to goals from Daniel Forbes and Callum Milne.

Harborough still sit in fourth place in the table and boss Spencer is keen to see that impressive away form continue, not only this weekend but for the remainder of the campaign.

“We drew with them (Chenecks) at home but they have found themselves towards the bottom of the league for most of the season,” the Bees manager said.

“But they have beaten Leicester Nirvana at home, they do have that in their locker.

“From our point of view, however, there is a reason why we are where we are and we need to go and prove that.

“Our away record stands up well, we have only lost one away from home all season.

“We need to stay strong on the road for the remainder of the season and if we continue to perform like that then it gives us a good chance of getting another big result at the weekend.”

As far as last Saturday was concerned, Spencer had mixed feelings as he felt his players failed to heed his warnings about Sleaford but he was pleased to see them fight back after a slow start.

He added: “I did say ahead of the game that we could not take it for granted. And a slow start nearly cost us, the players didn’t heed the warning.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down but we got our act together and got ourselves a point.

“It’s a game we wanted three points from and, in the end, we could have nicked it.

“But the positive to come out of it is that we had gone 2-0 down in that game 12 months ago, we would have taken nothing from it.

“The upshot is that we are made of sterner stuff and perhaps have a bit more capability in the squad as well.”