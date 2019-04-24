Lutterworth Town won promotion to the UCL Premier Division

PICTURE GALLERY: Swifts are on the up

Lutterworth Town's 3-0 derby-day victory over Lutterworth Athletic ensured they will be playing United Counties League Premier Division football next season.

Josh Dixon's men secured their elevation with a win that meant third-placed Melton Town could no longer catch them.

