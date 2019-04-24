PICTURE GALLERY: Swifts are on the up
Lutterworth Town's 3-0 derby-day victory over Lutterworth Athletic ensured they will be playing United Counties League Premier Division football next season.
Josh Dixon's men secured their elevation with a win that meant third-placed Melton Town could no longer catch them.
Lutterworth Town won promotion to the UCL Premier Division
jpimediaresell
Lutterworth Town won promotion to the UCL Premier Division
jpimediaresell
Lutterworth Town won promotion to the UCL Premier Division
jpimediaresell
Lutterworth Town won promotion to the UCL Premier Division
jpimediaresell
View more