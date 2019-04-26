One more win for Swifts will cap promotion with the league title

Josh Dixon has called on his Lutterworth Town players to keep the party going for one more week.

The Swifts sealed their promotion to the United Counties League Premier Division with a 3-0 win over town rivals Athletic on Monday.

That came after a draw with Long Buckby on Saturday did no harm to their title hopes as rivals Anstey Nomads were also held.

Now they only need to match the Nomads’ result this weekend to seal the Division One crown.

And Dixon said: “The draw at Long Buckby was disappointing but then we heard the Nomads result and nothing had changed.

“To go and get promoted as Athletic was a million times better!

“Now we need to go and finish the job off on Saturday.

“We always said promotion was the main aim and winning the league was a bonus.

“But we’ve only got one game to win to get the title.

“If you’d offered us a home game against anyone to win it we would have bitten your hand off. Now we have to stay focused and do our job.

“The draw at Long Buckby gave us a bit of a kick up the bum. Now we’ve done all this hard work to only be one win away, we don’t want to give it up now.

“It would be great to win the title at home and then we can all celebrate.

“The support we have had recently has been amazing and it would be a great way to say thank you to all the fans.

“People have been travelling from all over to come and support us so I’m just hoping we can claim that title and celebrate with everyone at the club.”

Town finish off against 15th-placed Birstall United while Athletic, who only need a point to be guaranteed sixth spot, take on Holwell Sports.

In the Premier Division, Harborough Town lost 2-1 at Oadby Town on Monday which means they are likely to finish 11th for a fourth season running.

They now trail Oadby by two points and would need to beat third-placed Rugby Town in their final game to potentially climb up a spot.

They would still need Oadby to fail to beat Pinchbeck in order for them to move up a place and break the pattern of 11th-placed finishes which goes back to the 2015-16 season.