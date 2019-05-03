‘No better place to be’ as Swifts cap promotion with first division title

Lutterworth Town boss paid tribute to his players and club officials after they finally sealed the UCL Division One crown.

Needing to match the result of nearest rivals Anstey Nomads to be sure of the title, the Swifts demolished Birstall United Social 7-1 to ensure the big celebrations could begin.

And Dixon admitted the feeling was one of relief as much as joy to get the job done.

“When we scored after three minutes we all jumped off the bench, looked at each other and said ‘it’s going to happen’.

“The players could then play with freedom and really enjoy themselves for the first time in eight or nine weeks.

“I think that showed in the number of goals we went on to score.

“I am so glad it’s finally over. I’ve certainly slept better over the last few nights!

“It was a great day for the club. It’s always a decent party with our boys and we enjoyed the night.

“Full credit to everyone involved. We deserved it.

“We’ve been relentless all season and to pick up a second title in three years is credit to everyone here.

“I think the points total we had to get shows how tough it has been but how good we have been.”

Dixon admits he is now going to make the most of the closed season for a while but that planning has already begun for their Premier Division debut next term.

First on the list will be to keep his title-winning team together.

“I had Sunday morning off but then Sunday afternoon the planning started,” he said.

“We will look to keep everyone here and the recruit a few who had played at that next level.

“The boys here are always attracting attention by I don’t see anyone wanting to leave us.

“The loyalty of the lads is unbelievable – we’ve got nine of them who have made over 100 appearances for the club.

“They are winning trophies, have a great spirit and are ambitious to win things.

“I can’t think of a better place to be at the moment.

“We will enjoy the next few weeks without games and training but the excitement is definitely there for next season already.

“It’s where we want to be and we’re already looking forward to it.”