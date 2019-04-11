Massive weekend ahead for the Swifts

Lutterworth Town have a potentially promotion-deciding encounter this weekend in United Counties League Division One.

They host third-placed Melton Town knowing victory will put them seven points clear of their rivals with only nine left to play for.

And, with the top two going up to the Premier Division for next season, it would leave them just a win away from securing their elevation.

However, the battle for the title looks like going to the wire with Anstey Nomads sandwiched between this Saturday’s opponents and only four points separating them all.

So should Melton triumph at Kong Park it would very much make it a three-horse race for top spot.

The Swifts were 4-1 victors over Bourne Town last weekend while Nomads and Melton both hit five in their wins over Huntingdon Town and Irchester United respectively.

Lutterworth Athletic were beaten 1-0 by resurgent Raunds Town last weekend but will look to improve their chance of a top-six finish by bouncing back at Huntingdon on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, Harborough Town’s fine run-in continued as they saw off Wellingborough Town 3-0. A first-half strike from Aaron Preston was added to after the break by Callum Milne and Alexander Morris as the Bees made it just one defeat in the last eight matches.

This weekend they face the tricky task of a trip to second-placed Deeping Rangers.