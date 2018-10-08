LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming looks at this week’s action involving teams from the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League...

Lincoln United Reserves moved three points clear at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League with a routine 3-0 win over bottom side Spalding United Development.

In the only other league fixture of the weekend, Horncastle and Wyberton shared six goals to take a point each on The Wong.

Elsewhere, all six Lincs League teams progressed to the second round of the county cup.

Horncastle Town 3 Wyberton 3

Wyberton came from behind twice to earn themselves a point in an action packed second half on The Wong.

The hosts went into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead thanks to Chris Johnson after a dull first half, but the game was sparked into life when Wyberton levelled the proceedings on the hour mark.

Horncastle responded to take a 3-1 lead through a Michael Harness brace before the visitors found two late goals to gain their first away point of the season.

Jake Beauchamp, Curtis Revell and Ben Jaques were on target for The Colts.

Lincoln United Reserves 3 Spalding United Development 0

After being named Team of the Month for August and September, Lincoln United Reserves management made sure their side weren’t found resting on their laurels as they recorded their sixth win of the season to open up a three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Charlie Scales opened the scoring after 14 minutes, before the in-form Marlon Grundy doubled The Whites’ lead six minutes later.

Scales added a third on the hour mark to put the game beyond Spalding, who are still yet to get off the mark this season.

Brigg Town CIC 2 Crowle Town Colts 1

Brigg Town were made to work for their place in the next round of the competition, despite playing against 10 men for the over half of the game.

As often the case this season, Brigg found themselves a goal down early on, but the Zebras top scorer Reece Moody equalised for his ninth goal of the season.

The Central Midlands side dug in and kept the hosts at bay for most of the second period but substitute Jonathan Nicholls eventually found the winner to send his team into the second round of the competition.

Briggensians 3 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 5

Chris Nuttall’s goal, accompanied by braces from Robbie Smith and Jordan Woodward, were enough to see Moorlands progress into the next round of the competition, despite conceding three times on their away day at Brigg.

Moorlands are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Ludford Rovers 2 Immingham Town 5

Immingham recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they overcame East Lincs Combinations side Ludford Rovers by five goals to two.

Carl Price scored three of them five, whilst Daniel Simpson and Alhagie Jarra also chipped in for The Pilgrims.

Nettleham 6 Boston College 0

The Nettles made easy work of their first round tie as they entertained Boston College at Mulsanne Park.

Jack Higginson scored twice for his ninth and tenth of the season, as did Adam Croft.

Matthew Clarke also scored a brace as the villagers scored six without reply to cruise into round two of the competition.

Rippingale & Folkingham 1 Louth Town 3

The White Wolves earned their second win of the season with a 3-1 away victory against Rippingale & Folkingham of the Peterborough & District League.

Robin Beecroft scored twice and Lance Johnson also found the net for Louth.

Spalding Town 1 Ruston Sports 4

Alex Mackinder scored all four goals as last year’s Lincs League champions brushed aside their Peterborough League opponents for a place in Monday’s second round draw.

Mackinder scored three in the first half, before adding his fourth in the second period.