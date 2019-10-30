Lightning strikes twice as Bees beaten in another shoot-out

Harborough Town suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of Shepshed Dynamo for the second time in eight days.

The Bees once again held their own against the runaway United Counties League Premier Division leaders, only to exit a cup competition on spot kicks.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at the Dovecote Stadium.

Shepshed may have won all 11 of their league matches to date this season, sitting 10 points clear at the top of the table.

But they haven’t been able to repeat that feat against Town in their past two cup meetings.

A 79th-minute goal from Daniel Forbes plus a 94th-minute finish from Barnes Gladman ensured Harborough took the game to penalties.

But the hosts triumphed 4-2 from the spot to progress in the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

It was a case of lightning striking twice as Stuart Spencer’s side suffered the same fate last Tuesday evening, holding Shepshed to a 1-1 draw before going out 4-3 on penalties in the Leicestershire and Rutland Challenge Cup at the HTFC Community Ground.

Despite their two penalty defeats, Harboough haven’t been beaten over 90 minutes in their past five matches, including Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Peterborough Northern Star.

Ali Ashkir netted twice for the Bees with Joshua Walsh making it three within 20 minutes.

Forbes grabbed Town’s fourth in the 32nd minute while Star’s consolations came from Jack Bloodworth and Craig Smith.

Harborough skipper Ben Williams was dismissed in the 65th minute.

Town host Atherstone in the FA Vase’s second round on Saturday (KO 3pm).