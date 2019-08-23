Leeds United to sell left-back to Greek side, Huddersfield Town said to be interested in former Athletic Bilbao manager and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock is no longer wanted at the club and is expected to sign for Greek side Aris FC on loan. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson wonders if the Owls could look to bring Glenn Loovens back in the coaching capacity after his release from Sunderland. (Sheffield Star)

Former Athletic Bilbao manager Cuco Ziganda is on Huddersfield Town's list of candidates for the vacant managerial role. (AS)

Hull City defender Markus Henriksen "wants out" of the club, according to Norway assistant manager Per Joar Hansen. (TV2)

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew is set to stay at the Liberty Stadium this summer, despite interest from elsewhere. (Football Ghana)

Fulham loanee Harry Arter has revealed he wants "to spend the next few years" at Craven Cottage. He joined from Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window. (Various)

Charlton Athletic Lee Bowyer fears it will be "impossible" to keep hold of Lyle Taylor beyond January with better financial clubs stiffing around. (Local London)