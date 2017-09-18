Harborough Town part company with boss Pollard

Harborough Town manager Nick Pollard has left the club.

A statement released by the Bees read:

"Harborough Town Football Club has parted company with its first team manager Nick Pollard with immediate effect.

"Peter Dougan, chair of the club’s senior section, said: “The football club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Nick for his work over the past two and a half years. A further statement by the football club will be made over the coming days.”

"Harborough Town is now on the hunt for a new manager to guide the FA Charter Standard Community Club whose first team plays in the ChromaSport United Counties Premier League.

"Mr Dougan added: “We are seeking to appoint a committed manager who will embed a playing philosophy across the club at all levels, and will be fully committed to work with the directors in delivering the long-term vision of the club.”

"Applicants must have or be working towards a UEFA B Qualification as a minimum requirement and hold a current FA DBS (desirable knowledge of the FA Youth Modules and England DNA Programme would be beneficial).

"People interested should forward CVs to Peter Dougan at Peter.Dougan@traffco.co.uk.

"In the interim, any enquiries should be directed to Peter Dougan, chairman of the Senior Section, on 07834 706053, Andy Winston, vice chairman of the senior section, on 07715 906322 or Laurence Jones, chairman of trustees on 07739 592517."