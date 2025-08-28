Harborough boss Austin delighted as summer signing Newton gets up and running

Danny Newton nets Harborough's winner at Kettering on Monday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin was delighted to see summer signing Danny Newton get off the goalscoring mark in Monday's huge 1-0 win at Kettering Town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees boss accepts the former Brackley Town front man has arrived at the club with 'big expectations', and he says his slow start at Harborough, that saw him fail to net in the first four matches, was simply down to him getting used to his new team-mates and environment.

And after his 28th-minute goal downed the Poppies to send the Bees top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table, Austin will now be hoping the striker can go on a scoring run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Danny's goal was a long time coming," Austin admitted to @HarbTownFC.

"He has come here with big expectations to be our front man, and so far he has worked relentlessly but probably in the wrong areas.

"We are just trying to make him better every game for us, not necessarily him as a player, and what a finish it was, a real poacher's finish.

"I am delighted for him, he has worked his socks off in that game and I think was a big part of why we were successful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough are a point clear of Bishop's Stortford at the top, although the Hertfordshire side have a game in hand after their match at Stratford Town last Saturday was abandoned in stoppage time, with the 100 per centers leading 2-1.

It has been a great start for the Bees, as they have claimed four wins and a draw, but he manager is keen to ensure everybody at the club stays level headed after beating Kettering, who had gone into the game with four wins out of four.

"I have told the boys not go get too high when we win, and not to get too low when we lose, and we will lose games," said Austin.

"We are not the finished article, we have a lot to learn and a lot to work on, but it is a good step in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough now go to Leek Town in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday (ko 3pm), and although Austin would love to repeat last season's heroics, when the team made the second round proper before losing to league one side Reading, he is set to utilise his squad.

"The match gives me the opportunity to play the likes of James Taylor, and I think he deserves a chance as he has been really good in regards to his attitude," said the Bees boss.

"And I think he is a player who can play in the first 11, and that is the whole point of managing really good players, so we can have impact, we can have lads who can do it from the start but also have to pick a time and place to play others as well.

"And I think James Taylor is nailed on for a start on Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others who could be handed a start are the likes of Jutorre Burgess, Brady Hickey and Paul Malone.

Like Harborough, Leek also play at Step 3, and have enjoyed a mixed start to their Northern Premier League Premier Division season, winning two and losing three of their six matches to date.

They were 3-1 home winners over Warrington Town on Monday, having drawn 1-1 at Prescot Cables on Friday night.