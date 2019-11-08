Harborough and Lutterworth in search of UCL Premier points

Stuart Spencer

The Bees host Rugby Town on Saturday (KO 3pm) before travelling to Desborough on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Seventh-placed Rugby currently sit two places and a point above Harborough.

"We've got two local derbies coming up and they're tough on paper," Spencer told The Mail.

"Rugby are a very good side but, looking at their results, there have been some results you wouldn't predict.

"We're not quite sure what to expect, but we know they'll make it tough for us.

"We want to continue progressing this season and meeting our targets."

Spencer believes a top-six finish in the UCL Premier would be seen as good progress for the Bees.

To achieve that, Town will be looking to pick up three points from a tricky contest at Desborough, currently 13th in the table.

"Desborough are a very solid UCL side," Spencer added.

"They're very capable of beating any team on their day.

"We need to find the consistency that we've had lately if we're going to end the saeason where we want to be."

Lutterworth Town will host third-placed Holbeach United on Saturday, looking to build upon their recent run of good form, which inludes Tuesday's FA Vase win over Eastwood Community.

"Holbeach are a very good, experienced side," said manager Josh Dixon.

"They're third in the league and are a tough side to play.

"Hopefully, we'll have recovered well from the Vase win by then and be ready to go again.

"When you're winning you wat that momentum to build and keep on going.

"We had a few lads cup tied and they'll go into the squad this week."