Gary Neville urges Leeds United boss to learn English, Sheffield Wednesday in talks with Lincoln City boss, Charlie Austin targets WBA goal tally - and the rest of the Championship news.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has branded Leeds United's boss Marcelo Bielsa's press conferences as 'hard to watch', and has urged the Argentine to learn English rather than use a translator. (Team Talk)

Leeds United are still the bookies' favourites to be promoted this season, with Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City also among the current front-runners. (Sky Bet)

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has claimed that he turned down an offer from an unnamed Premier League side in the summer, such was his desire to join the Bees. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be in advanced talks with Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley over becoming their new manager, as the Owls look to secure a successor to Steve Bruce. (Sky Sports)

New West Bromwich Albion signing Charlie Austin has hinted that he's aiming to score twenty goals this season, after posting a Tweet tracking his gruelling new fitness regime. (Football League World)

Markus Henriksen has claimed he's ready to battle for a first team spot with Hull City, after failing to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. (Hull Daily Mail)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is hopeful of having a trio of injured players back after the international break, with Jazz Richard, Sol Bamba and Isaac Vassell all close to returning. (Wales Online)

Both Everton and Liverpool and said to be interested in Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt, who has previously scored 15 goals in 17 games at U17 level for England. (Goal)

Danish side FC Midtjylland managed to snap up Brentford striker Emiliano Marcondes just before the transfer window closed on Wednesday, signing the 24-year-old on a loan deal. (BBC Football)