Dynamic Daire is leading from the front as Swifts are moving on up

Lutterworth Town manager Josh Dixon paid tribute to his ‘main man’ up front after his side won their fourth game in a row and moved up to fifth in UCL Division One.

The Swifts, in their debut season at this level, have raised a few eyebrows with some of their performances this season – the latest of which was a 6-1 demolition of Thrapston Town.

And leading the way has been striker Tendai Daire whose hat-trick in the victory at Chancery Lane took his tally to 27 goals in just 20 matches so far.

“Perhaps more importantly he’s got 18 in 15 in the league,” Dixon said.

“He was the UCL’s top goalscorer in October and is on track for that again in November.

“He’s just carried on for us from where he was last season when he hit 51 in all competitions.

“Tendai is doing the damage but also the lads at the back a doing well, too.

“We’ve got the second-best defensive record in the league (they are also the top scorers) so it is coming together well.

“I’ve been saying from the start of the season it is about putting a run of form together – picking up three or four wins on the bounce.

“So far we’ve fallen short and just won a couple but now we have won four it shows how you can sneak back into the pack at the top.”

The obvious question regarding someone like Daire who has scored so prolifically over a couple of seasons is can Town keep hold of him?

Dixon does not believe that will be an issue.

“There was a lot of interest in him last season – surprisingly perhaps more then than there is now,” he explained.

“I think that is because it is well known how committed he is to the club.

“He has pretty much captained every week, he’s the main man up front, he’s scoring all the time and we’re all good friends at the club.

“It would take something really, really special to make him want to leave.”

The Swifts entertain second-placed Raunds Town this weekend while Lutterworth Athletic, who are level on points with their town rivals but sit two places below after beating Blackstones 2-1, will be keen to their form when they take on mid-table Harrowby on Saturday.

