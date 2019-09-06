Dixon wants Swifts to seize their big moment in the FA Cup

Lutterworth Town are gearing up for what boss Josh Dixon believes is “the biggest game in the club’s history” this weekend.

The Swifts have reached the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in their history and they face one of the toughest possible ties at this stage of the competition.

Dixon’s team take on Hednesford Town, who are fifth in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central after being relegated from the Vanarama National League North last season, at Dunford Way tomorrow (Saturday).

The odds will be heavily stacked against the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side.

But Dixon insists they will be going all-out to try to cause an upset and give themselves a moment in the national spotlight.

“It has got to be the biggest game in the club’s history and we are all very excited for it,” the Swifts boss said.

“We had a call from BT Sport earlier in the week and they are going to be there with the cameras so there is going to be a lot of focus on the club.

“We have already talked about the game and it’s probably the first time in a long time where people won’t give us a chance of winning.

“But we certainly won’t just be there to make up the numbers.

“We are going into it to win a game of football.”

Lutterworth had few problems in progressing in another national competition last weekend after they claimed a crushing 7-1 success over Pitshanger Dynamo in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Max Johnson, Shaun Leslie, Kade Lewis, Justin Peace, Louis Samuels and Jordan Small were all among the goals as the Swifts booked themselves a second qualifying round home clash with Amersham Town.

And Dixon added: “It was a good performance from the boys.

“We were playing a team from the level below but it’s never easy.

“There has been a lot of talk about the FA Cup but the boys didn’t take the game lightly and they focused on the job to get the result we wanted."