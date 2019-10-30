Dixon praises side’s ‘character’ as 10-man Swifts victorious at Oadby

Lutterworth Town manager Josh Dixon was delighted with the ‘character’ his battling side displayed as they came from behind to win at Oadby.

Christopher Anastasi gave the hosts an eighth-minute lead at Freeway Park on Tuesday evening.

But the Swifts - who ended the contest with 10 men - dug their heels in, pulling level through Marshal Keenan before Zakari Adams earned victory late on.

“It was a good win,” Dixon told the Mail.

“We went behind and had to come from behind and show a bit of character.

“We also went down to 10 men, so it was a good win.”

Dixon admitted he had no complaints about the dismissal of Kane Brown, sent for an early shower following two bookings.

Instead, he opted to give the thumbs up to his side.

“We had to work hard but that’s what we’re about,” he added.

“It was good to get another away win on the back of Desborough (earlier this month).”

The result moves Lutterworth up to 10th in the United Counties League Premier Division, two points behind neighbours Harborough Town.

The Swifts were left with a blank weekend following the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled league contest at Pinchbeck United.

With the Knights second-bottom in the standings, Dixon confessed he would have loved the game to have gone ahead.

“It looked like a good time to play them but the weather cancelled that,” he said.