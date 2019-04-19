Distance from third takes the pressure off title-chasing Swifts

Lutterworth Town can now battle it out for the United Counties League Division One title with a little more freedom.

That is the view of Swifts boss Josh Dixon after his side’s 1-0 win over third-placed Melton Town last weekend which was watched by 306 people at Kong Park.

With the top two going up, the victory puts them seven points clear of Melton with only nine left available.

And while becoming champions remains the aim, collecting another couple of points is realistically the most important target.

“I feel like the pressure has come off now after Saturday’s result,” Dixon explained.

“And I have to say thank you for the incredible support we got.

“Even if we finish second it will be a fantastic achievement and wrapping up promotion will take the pressure off the lads.

“Obviously we want to win the league. We’ve been top most of the season and don’t want to pass that up now.

“The levels of all three sides at the top have been stupidly high all season and the fact we’ve won 10 and drawn one of our last 11 and it is still all to play for is testament to the standard.

“We need be at the top of our game to take another nine points.

“We’ve probably got slightly easier fixtures than (second-placed) Anstey but in the middle of our three we’ve got the derby game with Athletic.

“They will need no more motivation that to stop us winning the league.

“Depending on results on Saturday, we’re certainly aware of the chance of winning the league at their place! They won’t be rolling over for us, though.

“It would be nice if we can win it at home in the last game of the season.”

While Town are heading to Long Buckby this Saturday, Athletic – who lost 1-0 to Huntingdon Town last weekend – go to St Andrews.

The two then meet on Monday afternoon with a 3pm kick-off.

In the Premier Division, Harborough Town were just beaten 3-2 at second-placed Deeping despite leading at half-time through Harry May and Aaron Preston goals.

They host Cogenhoe on Saturday before making the short journey to Oadby Town on Monday.