Carlisle United want another striker before Mansfield Town clash, Sunderland favourite Lee Cattermole on trial with Holland club, interest in Portsmouth duo confirmed - League One and Two rumours

Here are this morning's rumours from League One and League Two (16th August 2019).

Sunderland favourite Lee Cattermole has gone on trial with Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo following his departure from Wearside a few months ago. (Various)

Ipswich Town have agreed a fee in the region of £500k with Colchester United for Kane Vincent-Young, a reported target of Sunderland. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed there has been interest in duo Oli Hawkins and Bryn Morris. (Portsmouth News)

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis insists he is happy to remain at Fratton Park, despite attracting interest from elsewhere back in January. (Portsmouth News)

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman insists he wanted to stay at the club, despite interest from former manager Grant McCann at Hull City. (Doncaster Free Press)

Erhun Oztumer has quit Bolton Wanderers after the courts approved his legal battle to rip up the final year of his contract. (Bolton News)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is chasing a centre half and two wingers before the closure of the transfer window on September 2. (BBC Sheffield)

Shrewsbury Town are in talks with former Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss, who available on a free transfer from QPR. (Shropshire Star)

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley hopes to add one of his loan striker targets to his squad for this weekend's match against Mansfield. (Carlisle News & Star)

Plymouth Argyle could also welcome a new arrival before the weekend, as mentioned by boss Ryan Lowe. (Plymouth Live)