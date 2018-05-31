Bowdens Park to be known by a new name

Harborough Town has announced that from the start of the 2018/19 season its ground will be renamed ‘The Harborough Town Community Football Ground’.

Chairman of Trustees Laurence Jones explained that the reasons for the change of name was to reflect the community use of the Northampton Road facility, to give a greater level of identity to Market Harborough and to hopefully attract interest from local companies and organisations who would like to partner the club.

In addition to the club’s 48 teams, the facility is also home to The Cherry Tree, The Royalists, Market Harborough Church FC, Brooke House Football Academy and a host of other football users and the Trustees are keen that the ground name reflects the community use of the facility.

Jones said: “The change of name reflects how the football club is developing and once the £800,000 improvements to the facility are completed in August it will provide Market Harborough with an outstanding grassroots football facility which will be one of the finest in the country, that will be enjoyed by the local community.”

The club is hopeful that with the new facility opening in August and the change of ground name, that this will prove attractive to local companies and organisations which would like to partner and support the club at this exciting time in its history.

For further details please contact the club Chairman, Laurence Jones at ljones.htfc@gmail.com.