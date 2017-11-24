A bad night won’t stop Bees from pushing on

Harborough Town’s recent spell of excellent form came to an abrupt halt in midweek as they were beaten 4-0 at home by Wellingborough Town.

It was only the Bees second defeat in 12 United Counties League Premier Division matches– a run that has seen them beat then-league-leaders Leicester Nirvana and Newport Pagnell.

It was frustrating outcome but one manager Stuart Spencer insists will not cause them too many concerns just yet.

“We’ve been on a great run but unfortunately that came to a crashing end,” he said.

“It was simply a bad night at the office.

“We can’t forget the run we’ve been on. We’ve picked up 28 points from 11 games and that’s a really good return.

“But, just like we didn’t get carried away with that run, we won’t dwell too much on one bad result.

“We didn’t become a good side in the space of six weeks and we don’t become a bad one on the back of one night.

“We just never got going against Wellingborough for whatever reason.

“The performance level was nowhere near where it has been.

“We’ve played a core of teams at the top of the table in recent weeks and we’ve also been playing Saturday and Tuesday.

“I think the relentless nature of this league might have caught up with us a bit and it’s up to me as manager to decide whether we make changes to freshen things up a little or we stick with the players that have done so well.

“We’re certainly not going to worry too much about one game.

“We’re in third place in the table which is the highest position this club has ever been. We have to remember that.

“However, if one bad result becomes two or three then we’ll have to have a think about what we need to do.

“At the moment, though, I think there is a good test for the players to show they can bounce back against Cogenhoe on Saturday.”

If Harborough are to hit back they will have to do it without skipper Ben Williams who took a horrible bang to the head in the loss against Wellingborough.

Spencer added: “We lost Ben to a bad injury and, I won’t lie, that affected us massively.

“He got a nasty cut and there was a worry there might be fracture, but thankfully not.

“We’ll miss him for a couple of weeks now but the important thing is we look after him the right way.

“He’s a big player for us and a big part of what we do at this club.”