A sticky wicket at Little Bowden: Harborough South forced to play away.

Harborough South Cricket Club

I first pulled on a Harborough South shirt in 1996 as a teenager, and nearly 30 years on I’m still proud to call myself a South player, writes Rob Nibbs.

I’ve been captain more times than I can remember, won the batting and bowling cups, and chalked up somewhere close to 600 games. My club shirt carries the number 96 on the back as a reminder of the year it all began for me.

For decades, Harborough South Cricket Club has been a friendly corner of the town’s sporting life. Founded in 1961, we’ve always played on Little Bowden Recreation Ground, where the locals on Northampton and Scotland Roads have grown used to the sound of leather on willow drifting over the hedges.

When I first joined, we were busy: an under-16 side on Tuesdays, an evening league team on Wednesdays, and friendly games on Saturdays and Sundays. Over the years, like many grassroots clubs, numbers have dipped. We gradually focused on Sunday friendlies – still competitive but always played in good spirits, followed by a pint and some laughs.

Cricket has always been more than runs and wickets for us. After a week working as a prison officer, those couple of hours of batting, bowling and chatting in the sunshine are priceless for my physical and mental wellbeing. Many teammates feel the same – cricket at our level is as much about friendship as it is about the scorebook.

Harborough South has seen thousands of players pass through – some talented, some hopeless, all welcome. Ability has never been the point; camaraderie has. Even Martin Johnson, before leading England to a Rugby World Cup, once turned his hand to bowling for us (taking four wickets in four balls – though most say it was his scowl, not his spin, that did the trick).

Sadly, right now Harborough South can’t host games at Little Bowden. People have asked me why, so here’s the truth. The green wooden shed we call our pavilion has stood since the club’s first season in 1961. Over the years it’s had paint, patch-ups and plenty of TLC, but time has caught up with it. Windows are cracked, doors barely shut, and it no longer offers even basic changing facilities. We’ve reached a point where we can’t reasonably expect visiting teams – or our own players – to change there.

The pitch itself has been another challenge. Preparing a safe, playable strip takes equipment, volunteer hours and funding we simply don’t have. Without a working roller and ongoing maintenance, we can’t produce the kind of surface our players – and our opposition – deserve.

This past weekend we finished the season with a 70-run win away at Uppingham – highlighted by 13-year-old Ollie Awdry’s superb five-wicket haul, cheered on by his dad from mid-off. But it also marked two full years since our last true home game at Little Bowden. Going forward, Harborough South will mostly play away fixtures, occasionally borrowing Great Bowden’s pitch for the odd “home” match, though it never quite feels the same.

It’s sad to admit we no longer host cricket at our historic ground, but we remain determined to keep the club alive. We’re still the same welcoming bunch we’ve always been, and new players of any ability are warmly invited.

If you’d like a game next summer – or just fancy a chat about cricket – you’ll find our contact details on our Facebook page.

