A collective effort takes Kibworth to the title

Kibworth captain Sunny Patel hailed his team’s depth of quality after they secured the Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division title on the final day of the season.

They went into the day four points clear of Lutterworth knowing they only needed to better their rivals’ result to seal the title.

And they made no mistake as they completed a 10-wicket success over Langtons to ensure the crown was theirs.

At the same time Lutterworth were succumbing to Barrow Town who executed an incredible run chase to reach a revised target of 292 with just three wickets down.

It meant celebration time for Kibworth, and skipper Patel admitted they enjoyed their night.

He said: “It was a good one on Saturday. Everyone had a few beers at the club after the game – and then I think a few had a few more!

“It was really pleasing to win but especially the way we did it.

“We only lost three times – and they were all at the beginning of the season when we really didn’t start that well – and we won more games than anyone else.

“In the end we won 14 games in a row. The first time we were top was last week and I think that kind of form shows we deserved it.

“It was a real team effort – it was not about one or two people.

“Everyone pulled their weight and contributed at some stage.

“I think the thing that helped us was that we all hit some form at different times so there was always someone stepping up.

“All the hard work paid off and it was really good to get over the line.”

With two cup successes already secured, the league title made it three trophies from the four competitions they entered.

A couple of years ago that might not have been a surprise at Kibworth.

But, for Patel, the fact it has happened this year shows the mental strength of his side as well as their ability.

“We won the treble two years ago but last season was a tough one for us,” he explained.

“We won the County Cup but it was a year for rebuilding for us really.

“So for us to come and show the character we did – especially how we started – was great.

“To come back from that and finish the way we did was really pleasing.”

But while the captain tried hard to highlight the work of his whole team, he did admit the season ended in a nice way for himself.

Kibworth had restricted Langtons to just 87 all out and, with rain around, he wanted to ensure the chase did not take too long.

In the end, he and his opening partner Matt Craven – who scored 675 and 773 league runs respectively in the season – finished it off in a little more than 10 overs.

And it was brought to an end in style.

Patel added: “I’d said to the lads that I would love to hit the winning runs.

“The weather wasn’t great so Craven and I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“At the end I hit a six which brought up my fifty and won the game.

“That was a really nice way to finish.”

Elsewhere, Market Harborough brought an end to a season to forget with an abandoned game against Sileby who were 107-4 when no further play was possible.