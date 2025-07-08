Kindle Paperwhite drops to £134.99 for Prime Day — here’s why I upgraded
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
I’ve been waiting for an excuse to upgrade my ageing Kindle — and this Prime Day deal on the newest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) has me ready to pounce. At £134.99 (down from £169.99), the price is spot on for summer, and everything about it feels like it was made for the kind of reading I plan to do on my upcoming holiday.
I made a quiet resolution in January to read more this year — and, to my surprise, I’ve kept at it. But my trusty old Kindle (at least six years old, maybe more) has started to show its age: page turns feel sluggish, the screen’s not as crisp as I’d like, and the battery barely makes it through a long weekend, let alone two solid weeks.
This new Paperwhite seems to answer all of that and then some. Amazon calls it their fastest Kindle ever, with a next-gen 7-inch glare-free screen, 25% faster page turns, and weeks — not days — of battery life on a single USB-C charge. That’s exactly what I want: to load it up with a hundred books, pop it in my hand luggage, and forget about charging it while I get lost in story after story.
It’s also waterproof, ultra-thin, and completely free of the social media distractions you get from tablets and phones. Add to that a warm light option for night reading and a massive Kindle Store library (plus Kindle Unlimited if you like), and it feels like a solid investment in my reading habit.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) – Without Ads – Black
For anyone who’s made — or wants to make — reading a bigger part of their life this summer, this is a deal worth grabbing while it lasts.
If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance.
Minimal Pocket Jumpsuit: A summer wardrobe staple for just £9.99
The Minimal Pocket Jumpsuit from Obero is the ultimate summer all-rounder — understated, effortless and thoughtfully designed. Now just £9.99 (down from £19.99), it’s a suitcase-friendly, breathable piece that looks as good at brunch as it does by the beach. Made from a cotton-poly blend, it moves with you and flatters without clinging. With practical pockets, a sleeveless cut and a choice of easy-to-style colours, it’s perfect for packing light, saving time and staying cool. Sizes UK 6–16 are tailored to fit comfortably, respecting curves where many don’t. For a versatile outfit you’ll actually wear, this is a smart summer pick.