Huge discount on 99p tickets for a £685,000 house as competition nears closure

You have until midnight tonight to be in with a chance of winning BOTB’s dream home in Hampshire - and tickets have never been so cheap

There are now just a few hours left to enter a competition to win a brand new house - and the tickets have never been cheaper.

As the countdown to the end of the competition, at midnight tonight (Monday) continues, BOTB has offered some superb discounts on some of its ticket bundles.

The best deal is available on a batch of 14 tickets, which normally cost 99p each - or £13.86 for the bundle. A 20% discount is offered, which would bring the price of the bundle down to just £11.08.

There's also a 10% discount on a bundle of seven, which is the most popular option, and this now costs £6.23.

It means you're getting tickets for less than the 99p starting price, and giving yourself plenty of chances of winning the £685,000 house - which also comes with a free Land Rover Defender.

The house, in Hampshire, is a new build in a pretty development surrounded by 100 acres of serene parkland.

You also win a Land Rover Defender worth nearly £60,000 | BOTB

The semi-detached, three-storey house is set across 1,670 sq ft of space, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a family kitchen and two living rooms.

On the ground floor is a large lounge, and a dining kitchen with patio doors overlooking the freshly landscaped garden.

A huge master bedroom dominates the first floor, with a large en-suite and a dressing area, and a second reception room sits alongside this.

Three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, one of which is en-suite, with a further family bathroom shared by the other two guest bedrooms.

BOTB has been working with the developers, Brics Development to help the winner of the prize tailor their new property to their specific tastes. The winner will be able to choose their own kitchen finishes, flooring, carpets and other touches.

The house's interior is stunning, and can be personalised by the winner | BOTB

Included in the grand prize will be complementary Silestone kitchen worktops, an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer, and turf for the rear garden.

The development, called The Green, is in the Oxney Quarter of Bordon in Hampshire, close to award-winning spots like Frensham Pond, and with local farmers' markets, artisan makers, cosy pubs, charming tea shops, and vibrant cultural hubs on the doorstep.

It's less than an hour from London Waterloo via nearby Liphook station, and just minutes from the A3.

Everything is brand new inside | BOTB

The new owners will have access to the exclusive Pavilion, overlooking the cricket green – perfect for drinks and dining – alongside tennis and pétanque courts, and a brand-new farm shop.

While the house is worth nearly £700,000, it is expected to attract a rental income of up to £3,000 - which means the winner could choose to reap a handsome income from their new asset. Or, if they'd rather, they could choose a cash alternative prize instead of up to £534,000.

And the house isn't the only prize on offer, because parked on the driveway of the new house will be a Land Rover Urban Defender.

It's a £57,000 car with a with 300 horsepower V6 engine capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The 2021 model has only 46,000 miles on the clock and its diesel hybrid engine is good for a top-speed of 119mph.

After the competition closes tonight, the prize will be drawn, and one lucky person will be handed the keys to the house and the car. Click here to find out how to enter.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

