Buying a pram is an absolute minefield for new parents. There seem to be countless options on the market, ranging from the affordable to the eye-wateringly expensive, in every kind of colour, style and configuration.

What to look for in a pram

The first thing to consider is who you’re buying the buggy for. If you’re going to use it for your new born baby (as most of us do), you’ll need a pram that’s suitable from birth. This could be in the form of a lie-flat seat, or a travel system so that you can use the chassis with an infant car seat, new born carrycot and, later on, a seat for an older child. Some prams come with these extras included, whereas for others, you’ll need to buy a separate carrycot, car seat and adaptors.

Where do you live?

Consider your lifestyle. Do you live in a city, in a small flat, and need something super lightweight that you can fold up and leave in your hallway, then use with ease on public transport and in the shops? If so, you’re likely to need a stroller where compactness is key. Most lightweight strollers will still have a good-sized shopping basket, and many will have the option of a lie-flat seat or an additional carrycot for new borns.

However, if you’re more likely to find yourself on all kinds of terrains, needing a sturdier set of wheels for country walks, you’ll probably want to invest in a larger pram with puncture-proof tyres and all-wheel suspension.

The appearance of the pram is a consideration for some: if you are particular about such things, take into account the colours and style of the chassis, seat and carrycot to make sure your new investment is to your taste.

Are you considering having multiple children?

You also shouldn’t forget to think about the future: if you’re planning to grow your family in the years to come, consider investing in a pram that can convert from a single to a double to avoid splashing out again once you have your next baby.

We went on the hunt for the very best prams you can buy in 2021, testing them rigorously to demystify the process. We took into account everything from how smooth the ride was for us and our mini-testers, and also considered value for money, appearance and ease of use of each of the prams.

There are prams to suit a range of budgets and lifestyles, so whether you’re a city dweller who needs to take the tube every day, or you’re planning to be off-road and want to take your little one on a long hike every morning, you’ll find the perfect pram for you.

Cybex EEZY S TWIST+2 Cybex EEZY S TWIST+2 £369.95 lightweight travel with a twist Suitable from: Birth (with additional carrycot) to 22kg Award-winning German brand Cybex is well-known for producing sleek designs with innovative function, and the EEZY S TWIST+2 is no exception. It stands out from the many other lightweight stroller options on the market not just thanks to its smart appearance, but also thanks to its genius 360° twist function, which allows parents to spin the seat easily, with just one hand, from parent-facing to world-facing and back again. We found it to be a great option for city-dwelling parents who don’t want a bulky pushchair, but who still want a stylish look, a smooth ride and all-wheel suspension. The four-in-one travel system is also great for those who want to use the stroller flexibly: add the Cot S for newborns to sleep in soundly, or adaptors to use with your infant car seat. Buy now

iCandy Peach Pushchair and Carrycot iCandy Peach Pushchair and Carrycot £999.00 a growing family Suitable for: birth to 25kg If you want to be the envy of all the other parents in the park, you can’t do better than the seriously eye-catching iCandy Peach. The designer prams from this family-owned British business are favoured by celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Elton John, and it’s easy to see why with the sleek Peach pushchair: everything from the gorgeous aluminium frame and leatherette details to the elegant colourways and cosy fleece carrycot lining scream luxury. But it’s not just a pretty face: our tester was blown away by the pram’s impressively smooth ride, easy one-handed fold and seemingly indestructible wheels over all kinds of terrains, while her baby adored snoozing in the carrycot, which is suitable for permanent overnight sleeping - another great perk. This is a fantastic option for growing families, as the Peach converts from a single to a double pushchair, and it also comes with everything you could need: the carrycot, seat unit and car seat adaptors for all eventualities. A seriously high-end choice that will stand the test of time. Buy now

Micralite ProFold Micralite ProFold £225.00 affordable, easy travel Suitable for: Birth to 15kg Parenting can be tough at the best of times, so products that make it easier are a godsend. The Micralite ProFold is simple to use as soon as you open the box, with the one-handed, compact fold a doddle to get the hang of. It’s incredibly light and easy to push and steer, and is a great choice for travel, as it’s cabin approved for all major airlines. While it’s suitable for kids up to 15kg, parents can use it right from birth thanks to its fully lie-flat seat. Thanks to its smart leatherette details and high quality fabrics, our tester found that it also looks a lot more expensive than it really is, making it an ideal choice for stylish jet-setting parents on a budget. Buy now

Silver Cross Wayfarer 2020 Silver Cross Wayfarer 2020 £695.00 stylish city living Suitable for: Birth to 22kg British company Silver Cross needs no introduction: established over 140 years ago, the brand is known for creating the “Rolls Royce of Prams”, and has been favoured by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as many other members of the Royal Family. Our tester certainly felt like royalty trying out the gorgeous Wayfarer, the brand’s city travel system, which offers the reliability and robustness you’d expect thanks to its in-line wheels, while still managing to be lightweight and compact for nipping around the city. Needless to say, it’s a real head-turner, too, with stunning quilted fabrics, leatherette details and an eye-catching polished chrome chassis. It’s a perfect choice for parents who live in the city and need something light, but who don’t want to miss out on the effortless manoeuvrability, striking design and generous storage of larger models. Buy now

Mamas and Papas Ocarro Pushchair Mamas and Papas Ocarro Pushchair £799.00 stylish, all-terrain comfort Suitable for: Birth to 22kg Our tester was impressed with the award-winning Ocarro pushchair from parenting brand Mamas and Papas, right from the get-go: it’s incredibly easy to build, very sleek-looking, intuitive to use and notably robust. It has lots of handy features - we particularly liked how easy it was to fold, and that it folds with the seat in either the parent or world-facing position. The Ocarro is an ideal option for families seeking off-terrain adventures (though it will turn heads in the city too), with puncture-proof tyres, impressive suspension and a comfy, padded and ventilated seat that lies flat, making it suitable for newborns. It also looks gorgeous, expensive and high-end with its melange fabrics in a range of elegant neutrals, embroidered detailing and leatherette bars, making it a great choice for parents who want an all-terrain option that’s comfortable for babies and that looks chic too. Buy now

Aston Rose Luxury 10 Piece Pushchair Bundle Aston Rose Luxury 10 Piece Pushchair Bundle £699.00 a great value travel system Suitable for: Birth to 22kg Buying everything you need for a new baby is a confusing task at the best of times, which is why opting for an all-in-one complete travel system is not just the affordable option, but takes the stress away too. This 10-piece bundle from British baby brand Ickle Bubba is a great value option for parents who want a safe, stylish pram with all the extras you can think of, including a car seat, Isofix base and even a matching changing bag. The Aston Rose pushchair certainly looks luxurious with its gold detailing, leather look and silky lining, and it doesn’t just look the part. Our tester was impressed by the robust manoeuvrability, hand-operated brake, ventilated carrycot suitable for overnight sleeping, extendable shopping basket and the clever reversible handle, which makes putting your child in and out of the stroller much simpler - a genius idea! Buy now