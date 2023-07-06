It was confirmed on Wednesday (July 5) that ticket offices at train stations across the UK will be closed permanently. Despite office closures, face-to-face will remain at some of the biggest stations across the nation, such as London Waterloo, London Marylebone and Manchester Piccadilly.

Despite the huge move, Brits will still have multiple ways to purchase train tickets. These include buying straight from train operators’ apps or websites, using self-service machines at stations or by "tapping in" with contactless or Oyster cards.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: "No redundancy notices have been served to staff. Alongside public consultations, train operators have issued a letter to trade unions which opens consultation on managing the transition in a way that minimises the impact of the changes.

“Examples include moving to a new multi-skilled role and comprehensive re-training and re-skilling, staff moving to other roles and the potential for a voluntary severance scheme. Train companies are committed to treating staff, who are hugely valued, fairly and will continue to engage constructively with unions at a local level to manage the transition."

Train ticket station closures in full

Northern Trains

Accrington, Adlington, Alderley Edge, Alnmouth, Appleby, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Atherton, Barnsley, Beverley, Bingley, Birchwood, Bradford Forster Square, Bramhall, Bredbury, Bridlington, Brinnington, Broad Green, Broadbottom, Bromley Cross, Buckshaw Parkway, Burnage, Burnley Central, Burnley Manchester Road, Buxton,

Chassen Road, Cheadle Hulme, Chorley, Congleton, Cross Gates Yorks, Daisy Hill, Davenport, Deansgate, Dinting, Disley, Driffield, Earlestown, East Didsbury, Eccles, Eccleston Park, Edge Hill Liverpool

Farnworth, Flixton, Garforth, Garswood, Gatley, Glazebrook, Goole, Gorton, Grange-Over-Sands, Greenfield, Guide Bridge, Guiseley, Hadfield, Hag Fold, Hale, Halewood, Halifax, Handforth, Hattersley, Hazel Grove, Heald Green, Heaton Chapel, Hebden Bridge, Hexham, Hindley, Holmes Chapel, Horsforth, Hough Green, Huyton,

Ilkley, Keighley, Kirkham & Wesham, Knutsford, Lea Green, Leeds Travel Centre, Levenshulme, Leyland, Littleborough, Lostock Parkway, Marple, Mauldeth Road, Meadowhall, Menston, Mexborough, Morecambe, Morpeth, Mossley (Greater Manchester), Mossley Hill, New Mills Central, New Mills Newtown, New Pudsey, Newton For Hyde, Newton-Le-Willows, Northwich,

Parbold, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Poynton, Prescot, Rainhill, Redcar Central, Reddish North, Roby, Romiley, Rose Hill (Marple), Rotherham Central, Salford Central, Sandbach, Settle, Shipley, St Annes-On-The-Sea, St Helens Junction, Sunderland, Swinton (Yorkshire), Swinton (Greater Manchester), Thatto Heath, Thorne North, Todmorden, Ulverston, Urmston, Walkden, Warrington West, Wavertree Technology Park, West Allerton, Whaley Bridge, Whiston, Whitehaven, Widnes.

Cross Country

Does not operate stations directly.

Says it will be consulted as part of the process and “review proposals carefully”

‌C2C

Chalkwell, East Tilbury, Laindon, Leigh, Ockendon, Pitsea, Purfleet,

Shoebury, Southend East, Stanford le Hope, Thorpe Bay, and Tilbury

Avanti West Coast

Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street, Carlisle, Coventry, Crewe, Glasgow Central, Lancaster, London Euston

Macclesfield, Manchester Piccadilly, Oxenholme Lake District, Penrith North Lakes, Preston, Rugby, Runcorn, Stoke-on-Trent, Stockport, Stafford, Warrington Bank Quay, and Wigan North Western

Chiltern Railways

London Marylebone, Beaconsfield, Denham, Gerrards Cross, High Wycombe, Seer Green & Jordans, Aylesbury, Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Great Missenden, Haddenham & Thame, Princes Risborough,

Stoke Mandeville, Wendover, Banbury, Bicester North, Leamington Spa, Warwick, Warwick Parkway, Birmingham Moor Street, Dorridge, Solihull, and Northolt Park.

South Western Trains

Proposing to close all ticket offices and switch to “more face-to-face support” for customers.

‌Addlestone, Aldershot, Alton, Andover, Ascot (Berks), Ash, Ash Vale, Ashford (Surrey), Ashtead, Ashurst New Forest, Axminster, Bagshot, Barnes, Barnes Bridge, Basingstoke, Beaulieu Road, Bedhampton, Bentley, Berrylands, Bitterne, Bookham, Botley, Bournemouth, Box Hill and Westhumble, Bracknell, Brading, Branksome, Brentford, Brockenhurst, Brookwood, Bruton, Bursledon, Byfleet and New Haw,

Camberley, Castle Cary, Chandlers Ford, Chertsey, Chessington North, Chessington South, Chiswick, Christchurch, Clandon, Clapham Junction, Claygate, Cobham and Stoke d’Abernon, Corfe Castle, Cosham, Cranbrook Devon, Crewkerne, Datchet, Dean (Wiltshire),

Earley, Earlsfield, Eastleigh, Effingham Junction, Egham, Epsom Surrey, Esher, Ewell West, Exeter Central, Exeter St Davids, Fareham, Farnborough (Main), Farncombe, Farnham, Feltham, Feniton, Fleet, Fratton, Frimley, Frome, Fulwell, Gillingham (Dorset), Godalming,

Hamble, Hampton London, Hampton Court, Hampton Wick, Hamworthy, Haslemere, Havant, Hedge End, Hersham, Hilsea, Hinchley Wood, Hinton Admiral, Holton Heath, Honiton, Hook, Horsley, Hounslow, Isleworth, Kempton Park Racecourse, Kew Bridge, Kingston, Lake, Leatherhead, Liphook, Liss, London Road (Guildford), London Waterloo, Longcross, Lymington Pier, Lymington Town,

Malden Manor, Martins Heron, Micheldever, Milford (Surrey), Millbrook (Hants), Moreton (Dorset), Mortlake, Motspur Park, Mottisfont and Dunbridge, Netley, New Malden, New Milton, Norbiton, North Sheen, Overton, Oxshott,

Parkstone Dorset, Petersfield, Pinhoe, Pokesdown, Poole, Portchester, Portsmouth and Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Putney, Queenstown Road (Battersea), Raynes Park, Reading, Redbridge, Richmond (London), Romsey, Rowlands Castle, Ryde Esplanade, Ryde Pier Head, Ryde St Johns Road,

Salisbury, Sandown, Shanklin, Shawford, Shepperton, Sherborne, Sholing, Smallbrook Junction, Southampton Airport (Parkway), Southampton Central, Staines, St Denys, St Margarets (London), Stoneleigh, Strawberry Hill, Sunbury, Sunningdale, Sunnymeads, Surbiton, Swanwick, Sway, Swaythling, Syon Lane, Teddington, Templecombe, Thames Ditton, Tisbury, Tolworth, Totton, Twickenham, Upper Halliford, Upwey, Vauxhall, Virginia Water,

Walton-On-Thames, Wanborough, Wandsworth Town, Wareham (Dorset), Warminster, West Byfleet, Westbury, Weybridge, Weymouth, Whimple, Whitchurch (Hampshire), Whitton (London), Wimbledon, Winchester, Winchfield, Windsor and Eton Riverside, Winnersh, Winnersh Triangle, Witley, Woking, Wokingham, Wool, Woolston, Worcester Park, Worplesdon, Wraysbury, Yeovil Junction, and Yeovil Pen Mill.

East Midlands Railways

Alfreton, Boston, Chesterfield, Hinckley, Kidsgrove, Long Eaton, Mansfield, Melton Mowbray, Newark Castle,

Oakham, Skegness, Spalding, Wellingborough, Beeston, Burton-on-Trent, Corby, East Midlands Parkway, Kettering, Loughborough, Market Harborough, Narborough, Sleaford, and Stamford (Lincs)

Greater Anglia

Audley End, Billericay, Bishop’s Stortford, Braintree, Brimsdown, Broxbourne, Burnham-On-Crouch, Cheshunt, Clacton-On-Sea, Colchester Town, Diss, Elsenham, Ely, Enfield Lock, Frinton-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth, Harlow Town, Hatfield Peverel, Hertford East, Hockley, Ingatestone, Kelvedon, Lowestoft,

Manningtree, March, Marks Tey, Newport (Essex), Prittlewell, Rayleigh, Rochford, Rye House, Sawbridgeworth, Shelford, Shenfield, South Woodham Ferrers, Southend Victoria, St Margarets, Stansted Mountfitchet, Stowmarket, Thetford, Tottenham Hale, Waltham Cross, Ware, Whittlesford Parkway, Wickford, Witham, Wivenhoe.

London North Eastern Railway

(Operates services on the East Coast Main Line)

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Darlington, Durhan, Grantham, Newark Northgate, Retford, and Wakefield Westgate.

Southern

Alexandra Palace Current, Angmering, Arlesey, Arundel, Ashtead, Ashwell & Morden, Balcombe, Baldock, Balham, Barnham, Battersea Park, Beckenham Hill, Bedford, Bellingham, Berwick, Bexhill, Biggleswade, Billingshurst, Bognor Regis, Bosham, Bowes Park, Brighton, Brookmans Park, Burgess Hill, Buxted,

Carshalton, Carshalton Beeches, Caterham, Catford, Cheam, Chichester, Chipstead, Christ’s Hospital, City Thameslink, Cooden Beach, Coulsdon South, Coulsdon Town, Crawley, Cricklewood, Crofton Park, Crowborough, Cuffley, Denmark Hill, Dorking, Dormans, Downham Market, Drayton Park, Durrington On Sea,

Earlswood, East Croydon, East Dulwich, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Edenbridge Town, Elephant & Castle, Elstree & Borehamwood, Emsworth, Enfield Chase, Epsom, Eridge, Essex Road, Ewell East, Falmer, Farringdon, Finsbury Park, Flitwick, Ford, Gipsy Hill, Gordon Hill, Goring By Sea, Grange Park.

Hackbridge, Hadley Wood, Ham Street, Hampden Park, Harlington, Harpenden, Hassocks, Hatfield (Herts.), Haydons Road, Haywards Heath, Hendon, Hertford North, Hitchin, Horley, Hornsey, Horsham, Hove, Huntingdon, Hurst Green, Ifield, Kenley, Kings Lynn, Kingswood, Knebworth, Lancing, Leagrave, Leatherhead, Letchworth Garden City, Lewes, Lingfield, Littlehampton, London Blackfriars, London Road, London St Pancras International, London Victoria, Loughborough Junction, Luton, Luton Airport Parkway,

Meldreth, Merstham, Mill Hill Broadway, Mitcham Eastfields, Mitcham Junction, Moulsecoomb, New Barnet, New Southgate, Newhaven Town, Norbury, North Dulwich, Nunhead, Oakleigh Park, Oxted, Palmers Green, Peckham Rye, Pevensey & Westham, Plumpton, Polegate, Portslade, Potters Bar, Preston Park, Pulborough, Purley, Purley Oaks, Queens Road Peckham, Radlett, Ravensbourne, Redhill, Reedham, Reigate, Riddlesdown, Royston, Rye, Salfords,

Sanderstead, Sandy, Seaford, Selhurst, Shoreham By Sea, South Bermondsey, South Croydon, Southbourne, Southwick, St Albans, St Neots, Stevenage, Streatham, Streatham Hill, Sutton, Tadworth, Tattenham Corner, Thornton Heath, Three Bridges, Tooting, Tulse Hill, Uckfield, Upper Warlingham,

Waddon, Wallington, Wandsworth Common, Warblington, Watton-At-Stone, Welham Green, Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North, West Hampstead Thameslink, West Norwood, West Worthing, Whyteleafe, Whyteleafe South, Winchmore Hill, Wivelsfield, Woldingham, Woodmansterne, and Worthing

Southeastern

Ticket offices at medium and larger sized stations will close. The same goes for smaller stations, where the only staff currently on the station is the person in the ticket office.

