Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

A battle droid from Star Wars has suddenly appeared on top of the empty Edward Colston plinth overnight. The controversial Bristol statue was toppled by protestors in 2020, and is yet to be permanently replaced.

The sculpture, which depicts a B1-series battle droid from the Star Wars film franchise, was created by artist Simon Francis Thomas who lives in Bristol. The droid appears to be reading a paper or magazine which has the words ‘Star Wars celebration’ on the back.

Writing on his Instagram page, Simon said: “If you are in central Bristol today pop by our Star Wars Celebration sculpture being displayed for 3 days on the controversial Colston statue plinth."

A statue of Darth Vader was placed on the empty plinth overnight in December 2020 following the death of Star Wars actor Dave Prowse.

