Popeyes to open seven new UK stores and first ever drive thru - full list of new branches
Major US fast-food chain Popeyes is opening seven new stores in the UK this year - here’s where they will be
Popeyes has announced it is opening seven new UK branches and its first-ever drive-thru in the coming weeks. The Louisiana-style chicken restaurant already has 17 branches across the UK but it plans to open another 20 outlets by the end of 2023 due to its high demand.
The fast food giant launched in the UK in 2021 when the first store opened in Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre. The company currently has 3,400 restaurants worldwide, after first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972.
Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK said: "The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible.
“It’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year."
The first new restaurant will open in Cambridge on February 16, followed by Reading on February 23 and Cardiff in late March. Popeyes has also announced that it will be opening its first-ever drive-through restaurant in Rotherham but an opening date has not yet been announced.
Popeyes - new openings
Cambridge
Reading
Cardiff
Plymouth
Richmond
Rotherham
Barrhead
Full list of Popeyes branches in the UK
Westfield Stratford
Whitechapel Delivery Kitchen
Bermondsey Delivery Kitchen
Dulwich Delivery Kitchen
Battersea Delivery Kitchen
Romford
Maida Vale Delivery Kitchen
Brent Cross Delivery Kitchen
Ealing
Chelmsford
Reading
Cambridge
Brighton
Oxford
Leicester
Nottingham
Derby
Cardiff
Rotherham
Liverpool
Plymouth
Gateshead
Barrhead