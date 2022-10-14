Kwasi Kwarteng to be sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, by Prime Minister, Liz Truss, according to numerous media reports.

Mr. Kwarteng was summoned back to London from Washington a day early on Friday.

Should the decision to sack Mr. Kwarteng go ahead it will be the latest development following the now infamous mini-budget delivered by Mr. Kwarteng and with the support of Liz Truss two weeks ago.

If Mr. Kwarteng is sacked he will be the fourth shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer having been in the position only 38 days.

