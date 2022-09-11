The Metropolitan Police has confirmed which roads are closed in London on Sunday September 11 and Monday September 12 - the announcement is part of the ongoing plan to coordinate the Queen’s state funeral.

The Queen’s coffin, which is currently in Edinburgh, will be transfered to London via RAF aircraft.

Thousands of people from all over the United Kingdom have already made ther way to London where they have paid tribute to the Queen by placing flowers and messages at the gates ouisdeof Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

Which roads in London are closed on Sunday September 11, 2022?

Which roads in London are closed on Monday September 12, 2022?

All of the roads contained within the purple section on the map will be closed to all vehicles. (Image: Metropolitan Police)

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Westmindter Abbey in London on Monday September, 19 and has been declared a bank holiday for the entire United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the security operation before, during and after the state funeral is expected to be the largest and most significant in the history of the country.

“Our role is to ensure this is going to be a safe and a secure set of events,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy.

“Our policing operation is hugely complex, with a huge amount of detail within it, as you can well imagine.