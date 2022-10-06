City of London Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics are at the scene of a stabbing in the capital this morning.

Police confirmed three people were stabbed in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street station, just before 10am on Thursday morning.

The attack is not currently being treated as terror-related.

A statement released by City of London Police via social media, said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am. Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”