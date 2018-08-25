Youth Theatre on the hunt for young panto cast members

Budding actors aged from five to 29 are being invited to audition for Harborough Youth Theatre’s forthcoming production of Cinderella.

The panto will be staged in January and February 2019.

A spokesman for the Youth Theatre said: “The age limit has been raised as we had a number of enquiries from performers who would have joined the Market Harborough Musical Theatre but who have said there is now a gap for them.”

The workshop takes place on Sunday, September 2, between 2pm-3pm for under 11s and primary school age children, and 2pm-5pm for over 11s.

Auditions will then take place the following Sunday, September 9, between 2pm-2.30pm for the under 11s and between 2pm-6pm for over 11s.

The spokesman added: “There are roles for everyone who auditions.

“Both of these sessions, the workshop and audition, and subsequent rehearsals are held at Woodcock Theatre Arts, opposite Harborough Leisure Centre.

For more information contact Sarah on 07931 391380 or email mhyt@hotmail.co.uk