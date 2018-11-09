Letter: Join us at Remembrance and pay your tribute

The Very Rev Wing Commander John Morley writes to us to talk about the importance of remembering the end of the First World War:

We are all aware that this year Remembrance Sunday coincides with the centenary of the signing of the Armistice which brought the First World War to an end – the bloodiest and costliest conflict in human history.

In our nation and across Europe every family and community was affected but none more so than those who gave up their sons and daughters, brothers and sisters and fathers to this awful carnage.

In recent weeks there have been many excellent progammes and discussions on radio and TV bring the horror of it all sharply into focus.

It is therefore fitting that we make a special effort this Sunday as a community to come together in remembrance and gratitude to pay our respects to those who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives.

A small cross for each one of them is set up in our own Memorial Gardens and many families have visited this tribute.

We also remember those whose lives were taken by the Second World War, in Korea, in the forgotten war in Aden, in Cyprus, the Falklands, Afghanistan and in Northern Ireland.

As President of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, the national guardians of Remembrance, I invite all in our town to gather round the War Memorial for an Act of Remembrance at 10.55am on Sunday when we shall be joined by civic leaders, cadet forces, ex- service organisations and many others.

There is also a wreath laying ceremony and short Silence at the First World War Peace Memorial at the former Cottage Hospital at 3pm on Saturday, November 10.

Stirling Rose, who will build the new care home on this site, are attending to lay a wreath and to meet local people.

Finally, our annual Sunset ceremony takes place in the Memorial Gardens at 3.45pm on Saturday.

This year we will be placing small candles among the crosses and everyone is welcome to share in this further tribute.

The Very Rev Wing Commander John Morley (Rtd), President of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion