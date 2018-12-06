Letter: Do you think Harborough should accept EU cash?

Letter writer David Letts asks readers if it is hypocritical to accept cash from the EU as the country prepares for Brexit...

I would like to bring to your attention an article in the recent council newsletter.

It states that the region has been awarded a subsidy to help to pay for a new business development.

Part of the funding has been given by the EU.

As there is a possibility that we will no longer be a member of the EU, I tweeted the council asking if the award would still be available, should Brexit happen next March or would we just accept the cash and walk away, thus ensuring that the development succeeded.

The council replied, saying that the money would be kept and not returned, should we leave.

I included our MP in the correspondence, but, as of this date, I am yet to receive a reply from him.

I know my feelings on this, but I wondered what you and others thought about this situation?

It can’t be the only project subject to EU funding, and, to me, it smacks a little of fraud, if we are accepting grants from an organisation that we are intent on leaving.

David Letts, by email