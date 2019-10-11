Youngsters in Harborough district to be given trees to help the environment

Youngsters in Market Harborough are to be presented with trees by council chairman Barbara Johnson in a bid to boost the environment.

She’s made the pledge to local schoolchildren after hosting a Civic Eco Service in Harborough.

Welland Park Academy during their presentation at the Civic Eco Service.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Pupils attended the special service at the town’s Methodist Church along with councillors and civic guests.

Cllr Johnson gave the children a certificate as her promise of the gift of a tree.

The tree saplings will be handed over to schools when they become available.

The event included songs, readings and a presentation by the Head Boy and Head Girl from Welland Park Academy.

The Civic Eco Service held at the Methodist church.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

There was a collection which Cllr Johnson is to share between autistic people’s charity Spectrum and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“I hope very much that the service confirmed the urgency for us all to make changes in the way we live more sustainably,” she said.

“I am very grateful to everyone involved - including particularly the younger members of our community.”