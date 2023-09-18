Young woman dies after car crashes off the road near Market Harborough

Police officers are appealing for witnesses into the fatal crash

A young woman has died after the car she was in left the road near Market Harborough and crashed into a fence at the bottom of an embankment.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses into the fatal crash on the A427, Harborough Road, near to the junction with Hermitage Road in Brampton Ash, shortly after 11.20pm yesterday (Sunday, September 17),

A spokesperosn for Northants Police said: "A black Mini Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough, for reasons unknown left the road and went down an embankment before colliding with a fence and coming to rest in a field.

"Sadly, the front seat passenger, a woman in her 20s from Kettering, died at the scene. The driver - a man in his 30s – sustained minor injuries.

"Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.