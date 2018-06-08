Young Harborough swimmers inspired by Olympians

Market Harborough Swimming Club hosted former Olympic swimmers Joe Roebuck and Amy Smith (pictured with Harborough swimmer Jay Newman) in two technical training camps.

Joe swam in the 2012 London, Olympic games and was the only British swimmer to qualify for three events, the 200m Fly, 200 Individual Medley and the 400 Individual Medley.

Amy was 5th in Freestyle relay and had an exciting swim-off in the 50m Freestyle at the London Olympics.

A spokesman for the club said: “The 30 swimmers from Market Harborough Swimming Club thoroughly enjoyed an inspirational talk from the Duo on nutrition, how to balance school life and work with swimming training, competition techniques and motivation for sport.

“The Swimmers were then delighted that Joe and Amy got into the Swimming pool to show them techniques to improve their strokes and to inspire the swimmers to improve with their vast wealth of knowledge.”