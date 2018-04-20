Young Harborough artists invited to enter recycling art competition

Leicestershire school children still have time to put their artistic talents to the test by creating a work of art that encourages recycling in the county.

Youngsters aged eight to 14 are invited to get their creative juices flowing and design an eye-catching poster that inspires local residents to recycle more.

Budding artists have until Friday, 27 April, to submit their entry.

The child with the winning design will have their masterpiece unveiled at their school and displayed at one of our 14 recycling and household waste sites, while the school will receive book vouchers.

County councillor Blake Pain said: “We want children across Leicestershire to get more enthused and engaged when it comes to recycling and I cannot wait to see what inventive designs pupils can come up with.

“This competition is a great way for youngsters to have fun, while learning about the difference recycling can make to the world. Hopefully they will be able to take important messages taken home to their families to encourage people to recycle.”

All recycle posters sent in for consideration should be an original design created by hand or by computer; on A4 paper, in portrait and full colour; and include why recycling is important and the benefits;

Schools can send the top three entries from a pupil or class to Recycling competition, Room 700, Leicestershire County Council, Have Your Say, FREEPOST NAT18685, Leicester, LE3 8XR.