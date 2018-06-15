Young farmers raise £10,000 in memory of Kibworth youngster Sam

A 177-mile cycle in memory of a Kibworth youngster who died in an accident at his family’s farm in 2007 raised more than £10,000.

Members of the Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers’ Club cycled from Kibworth to Blackpool in aid of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The ride was in memory of Sam Stanbridge was 12-years-old when he died.

Sam’s sister Charlotte, who is a member of the club, wanted to do something in memory of her brother to raise funds for the charity, who attended on the day of the accident.

The group of 11 cyclists took two-and-a-half days to complete the ride, which finished in-line with this year’s Young Farmers’ Annual General Meeting, in Blackpool.

Matt Trembath, a graduate surveyor for rural agency Fisher German and vice-chair of Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers’ Club, said: “It was a real challenge but everyone managed to complete the cycle ride, and we are delighted to have raised such an incredible amount of money for the air ambulance.

“I joined the young farmers club 18 months ago when moved to the area to begin work at Fisher German and this is the first time we have ever done a charity cycle ride.

“Charlotte took part in the ride and Sam’s older brother James was in the support vehicle, while Sam’s mum Vanessa travelled up to welcome us at the finish line. Thank you to everyone who helped us raise funds for such a vital charity.”