Young farmers’ cycle mission in memory of Sam

A Young Farmers group are taking on a 162 mile cycling challenge to raise money for the Air Ambulance in memory of a youngster who died in a tragic accident.

Ten members of the Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers will be setting off from Leicestershire in early May to cycle to Blackpool in time for the national Young Farmers Clubs’ AGM on May 4.

The trek is in memory of Sam Stanbridge, who was 12-years-old when he died in an accident at his family’s Kibworth farm in 2007.

Sam’s sister Charlotte is one of the ten cyclists taking on the mission, which aims to raise as much money as possible for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

She said: “The air ambulance attended on the day [of Sam’s accident] and have been a huge focus of our family ever since. Ten years on and Sam’s absence is still felt in everything we do.

“To commemorate the occasion in the best way we see fit, we would like to raise a shed load of money for the DLRAA.

“We have decided as a club to take on the 162 miles to our AGM in Blackpool in May on bikes!”

Earlier this month, the Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers handed over £1,000 they had raised for the DLRAA.

The group have already begun their fundraising and training. To find out more, visit the Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers Facebook page at bit.ly/2BUIKqm. Alternatively, to sponsor the cyclists, visit their Justgiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/cycletoblackpool.