Worry over odd ‘5-road junction’ in Harborough village

Residents are worried that Harborough District Council may have allowed the creation of a confusing and dangerous five-road junction in their village.

They say that the access road to a small new estate in Fleckney, bizarrely running parallel and just feet away from the village sports centre/recreation ground’s access road, is “a worry, especially for all the unaccompanied children”.

The proposed new access road to 23 houses on land off Leicester Road, Fleckney, would create a tricky “five-road junction” say locals.

The other four are the sports centre/recreation ground road running parallel, the main Leicester Road running to the north and south and established residential road Park Street directly opposite.

“It’s a road safety” issue local resident Beverley Marlow told planners; “confusing” said Susan Holmes; “difficult to negotiate” agreed Monica Smith.

“A shared access road with the sports centre would be preferred” summed up parish council chairman Suzanne Wyche.

“But the developers ceased discussions with the parish council on this, because apparently it would be more expensive to adopt the currently unadopted sports centre road.”

Council officers had recommended approval of the scheme, including the five-road junction.

In the end a majority of the planning committee agreed, with them.

But even Cllr Derek Evans, who proposed that the scheme be approved, said developers and the parish council should now get together to sort out the “confusing” parallel entrances.

“We’re happy to have that conversation” said Suzanne Wyche after the meeting. “But there’s no incentive for the developers to do that now.

“I’m worried we’re allowing a five-point junction which is unsafe, especially for all the children using the sports centre and recreation ground.”

- Planners have said “yes” to a scheme for 48 homes off Winckley Close, Houghton on the Hill. An initial application was considered to overshadow neighbouring homes. But councillors have said developers William Davis deserved credit for adjusting their plans to meet most council requirements.

- A proposal for bed and breakfast accommodation at Caldecott Road, Great Easton has been deferred. The plan will now be discussed at a future meeting.