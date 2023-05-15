World record set in Harborough as hundreds of Land Rover enthusiasts gather at showground

The event successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles.

The current record was 640 vehicles, set by The Billing Off Road Show in Northampton, UK, on June 30, 2018.

The organisers of the Market Harborough event, held on April 29-30, had a more ambitious goal: to reach 800 vehicles in their group. They had prepared a special plaque for each participant to commemorate the occasion.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The parade started at 1pm, with a series of Land Rover models from different eras and colours lining up on the track. There were old and new, shiny and rusty, modified and original vehicles, all united by their love for Land Rover. The crowd cheered as they watched the impressive display of engineering and design. The parade lasted for about an hour, with each vehicle passing by a designated spot where the Guinness officials counted them. The tension was high as everyone waited for the final result.