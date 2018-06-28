World Cup and warm weather prompt extension to drink drive campaign

A summer Drink Drive Drug Campaign launched by Leicestershire Police has been extended by two weeks because of a mixture of hot weather and England’s success in the World Cup.

Since the campaign started on June 1, the Leicestershire force says it has made 66 arrests - nine more than on the same dates in June last year.

These current arrests also include sixteen for drug driving, which is five more than last year.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “The arrests are almost evenly divided between the city and county with 30 being detained in Leicester, along with 15 arrests in Charnwood and six in North West Leicestershire.

“A third of the arrests have been between 6am and 6pm.

“Younger drivers are still getting caught out with 19 of those arrested aged 24 or under. Fourteen of the arrests have been following a road traffic collision. The highest breath test reading has been 142, over four times the drink drive limit.”

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “We are aware that there may be a greater temptation to drink drive in the summer months, particularly during the current World Cup tournament, and get behind the wheel, therefore we have decided to extend our campaign for a further two weeks until the end of the tournament on Sunday, July 15.

“We want people to enjoy the football, and the current warmer weather, however, make sure you don’t get caught out, particularly the morning after.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to remind road users that a drink drug drive conviction may mean that you may not be able to travel to certain countries such as the US and Australia.”