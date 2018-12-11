Workers pushing on with Harborough’s Grow On Space to support local firms

Work is already well under way on a £7.9 million project in Market Harborough to create office space for growing businesses.

Harborough District Council’s ‘Grow On Space’ project only got its funding approved in October.

From left, Stuart Kerr Willmott Dixon director, Chris Sawbridge Willmott Dixon senior surveyor, Norman Proudfoot HDC joint chief executive, Gerald O'Boyle Willmott Dixon construction manager, Cllr Neil Bannister Leader of HDC, Mark Perris head of major projects at HDC, Beverley Jolly HDC joint chief executive and Terry Downes Willmott Dixon senior operations manager.

But already the building’s metal skeleton is shooting up, on the site off Northampton Road.

The scheme, partly subsidised by a European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) grant of £3.2 million from the European Union, is set to create around 230 jobs and bring £20 million into the local economy. The project is due to open at the end of 2019.

District council Leader Neil Bannister said: “This is such a unique and exciting project for the district and I’m amazed to see how quickly the build is progressing. Once completed, this facility will encourage growth and support businesses looking to expand and employ more people.”

Stuart Kerr, director at Willmott Dixon, the construction company in charge of the build, said: “We are pleased to be working with Harborough District Council on its Grow on Space project, which is set to give small local businesses the opportunity to thrive.”

The project is being funded by Harborough District Council which is providing up to £3,620,612 the European Regional Development Fund (£3,282,500) and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) (£987,833).

The building will provide 19,000 square feet of office space for 10 to 15 companies.