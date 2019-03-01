Work starts on new leisure centre for Harborough district village

A ceremony has been held to mark the start of work on a new leisure centre in Harborough district village.

Parkwood Leisure hosted a ‘spade in the ground’ event, marking the start of construction works for Broughton Astley’s state of the art leisure centre.

Glen Hall, managing director of Parkwood Leisure, at the spade int he ground ceremony.

The event was held at the new leisure centre construction site in the corner of the Broughton Way bypass and Cosby Road and was attended by Glen Hall, MD of Parkwood Leisure, Clive Grafton Reed chairman of Broughton Astley Parish Council and other members of the consortium.

This centre is being managed and developed by Parkwood Leisure. It has been designed by Watson Batty Architects and Speller Metcalfe have been appointed to carry out the construction works due to be completed by the end of 2019.

As outlined in Broughton Astley’s Neighbourhood Plan, the £3.6m facility will provide a four-court sports hall, floodlit outdoor 3G pitch and a health club with a 63-station gym floor and two group exercise studios, as well as a café and an outdoor play area.

Clive Grafton-Reed, chairman of Broughton Astley Parish Council said: “The Neighbourhood Plan reflects the desires of the community to ensure that facilities and services are provided as part of any additional housing development.

"It will show how rewarding a Neighbourhood Plan can be when it culminates in local people’s visions for our parish coming into fruition and to finally see a start on the long-promised leisure centre. I think this shows what can be done when you work in partnership with developers from the outset.”

Glen Hall, managing director of Parkwood Leisure, said: “Parkwood Leisure has over 20 years of experience in running leisure centres and we are delighted to commence this exciting project providing fantastic facilities to Broughton Astley.

"The centre will provide a space for people of all ages and abilities to engage in activity, whether it’s being social, sports specific, increase fitness or a fun space for families to be active, the aim is to encourage all of the community to focus on a happier, healthier lifestyle.”